Orban: Local elections may be organized in September

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the local elections may be organized in September, if the first wave of the pandemic ceases by the start of July, and in the case of the parliamentary elections, which should take place in December, a high turnout can be ensured by introducing the vote by correspondence for residents of the country or the electronic vote.

Present on Thursday evening at the B1TV private channel, Ludovic Orban was asked if the Government discussed the postponement of local elections until after the parliamentary elections.

"At the level of the Government, no. We presented publicly our point of view. Surely we must see the development of the epidemic. If the first wave ceases, let's say towards July 1, the prognoses made by epidemiologists are that a second wave may be possible after the month of October. I believe we may organize local elections in September. My opinion is that they should be organized as fast as possible. Obviously they should be possible from the point of view of the epidemiological context. We will see what will happen," said the Prime Minister.

In regards to the parliamentary elections, Ludovic Orban said that the vote by correspondence may be included, including in the country, or the electronic vote.

"Normally, the parliamentary elections must be organized on December 6. That is the possible date. Surely, in the case a second wave (of the epidemic - e.n.) will hit in the fall, it would find us much better prepared and I believe that, if we take fair measures, as we took in the case of the first wave, the spread of the virus will not be as large and if we add some ways to vote - vote by correspondence, for residents of the country, or the well-secured electronic vote, we may ensure a significant presence to vote," the Prime Minister explained.