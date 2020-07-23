Orban, on seaside overcrowding: Education, care for oneself, loved ones, up to each and every one

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in southeastern Constanta with reference to the tourist overcrowding at the seaside, that the authorities' ability to persuade people to strictly observe the rules so as to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus is limited, education, awareness and care for oneself and for loved ones being up to each and every one.

"It is true that the possibility of getting people to strictly observe the rules is limited, but this is a known thing. In the end ..., education, discernment, awareness, somebody's care for oneself and especially for loved ones and friends, because if you get sick you endanger not only yourself, but you endanger those you love. (...) There are dramatic cases of young people who did not take into account, did not respect anything and they have infected their parents, grandparents, who are now in intensive care. We can use a combination of means, not only through constrictive levers. Let's be honest, the number of people who are involved in control actions, in institutions with control duties is limited," Orban said, when asked how the authorities could handle the situation of the crowds of tourists on the coast who mainly do not respect physical distancing and the wearing of masks.

According to the prime minister, the controls carried out by the competent authorities, which target economic agents and citizens, are trying to "generate" a high degree of compliance.

"Increasing the compliance degree, this is our goal, to increase the compliance degree. Either through warnings, or fines, or other levers (...) such as suspending activity for those who are reluctant and who clearly do not want to follow the rules," said Ludovic Orban.