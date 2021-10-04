Orban: There is no push back of deadline in the case of the resignation from head of Deputies Chamber

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, reiterated, on Monday, that upon the expiration of the 15-day term announced regarding his resignation from this office, in case the PNL (National Liberal Party) leadership does not "find it appropriate" to use, he will submit the document personally, pointing out that there will be no extension period in this case.

"At the end of the 15-day period, if the party leadership does not find it appropriate to use the resignation that is made available to the party, I will resign personally," Orban said at the Parliament Palace.

"I did not resign directly in the Chamber of Deputies in order to allow my colleagues to negotiate, which is obviously related to the political crisis and the way in which parliamentary groups are relocated after the motion of censure. So, I wanted to gave them the possibility maintaining this position of President of the Chamber, because I did not want in any way to have the slightest responsibility in leaving this office to be won by a representative of PSD (Social Democratic Party)."Ludovic Orban announced on September 27 that he submitted to PNL his resignation from the office of president of the Chamber of Deputies.