Orban: We have in view reaching objectives necessary for Romania to fulfill euro accession criteria

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the Government has in view reaching the objectives necessary for Romania to fulfill the accession criteria for the Eurozone, giving as an example, amongst others, the reduction of inflation.

"Obviously, there are five criteria that we must respect in order to join the eurozone. All these criteria are criteria that regard the health of the Romanian economy. I will give an example on the inflation, there is a reduction of inflation that you will note from the data of the National Institute for Statistics. Furthermore, in what regards the exchange rate, it can be seen that, even though we're going through an economic crisis, there is relative stability, if not even stability of the exchange rate, the RON/EUR rate. Furthermore, in what regards the other indicators that we need to observe, we will go forth and follow reaching the objectives necessary so that Romania fulfills the accession criteria for the Eurozone," said Ludovic Orban, on Wednesday, in a press conference at the end of the visit conducted at the Liberty Galati Steelworks.

On Wednesday, the European Commission made public the convergence report for 2020, in which it shows that Romania presently fulfills none of the four economic criteria necessary for adopting the euro, namely price stability, government budgetary position, exchange rate and long-term interest rate, and compatibility of national legislation.