Outstanding loans in lei up 3.05pct; debts on foreign currency loans down 5.64pct in July

In July 2019, the total outstanding loans in lei of the population and companies stood at 4.985 billion lei, increasing by 3.05 percent compared to the amount recorded in June 2019, while the debts on foreign currency loans increased by 5.64 percent to 2.432 billion lei (equivalent), according to the data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In July, total lei loans reached 175.162 billion lei (1.2 percent more than in the previous month), of which 67.854 billion lei were amounts contracted by economic agents and 103.007 billion lei taken by the population.

Foreign currency loans totaled 89.678 billion lei equivalent in July 2019 (0.55 percent more against June 2018), out of which 49.214 billion lei were borrowed by economic agents and 35.771 billion lei were taken by the population.

At the end of July, Bucharest had outstanding 1.887 billion lei and in 989.8 million lei in foreign currency (equivalent).

The total loans in lei contracted in the Capital reached 62.043 billion lei and the foreign currency loans amounted to 44 billion lei.