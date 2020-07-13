Over 10.22bn lei extended through SME INVEST in almost two months

The program to support small and medium-sized enterprises SME INVEST Romania has entered the fourth phase of implementation, that of granting state aid, which will ensure zero financing costs for the program applicants, announced on Monday the National Credit Guarantee Fund for SMEs (FNGCIMM).

The number of loans approved by the 21 financiers participating in the program is 11,589, and the volume of guaranteed financing is over 10.22 billion lei.This subsidy consists in guaranteeing the loans accessed through the program, as well as the payment of the amounts due from the cumulation of the risk fee, the administration fee and the interests related to the credits / credit lines.Currently, in the portal www.imminvest.ro 65,342 SMEs are registered, with a total subscribed volume of over 85 billion lei, of which approximately 60 billion lei represent applications for investment loans, and over 25 billion in applications for working capital loans. The financing of these SMEs will contribute to the maintenance of 802,806 employed persons and will boost the creation of other new jobs, according to a FNGCIMM release sent to AGERPRES.The imminvest.ro program application is open for new registrations until December 31, 2020.The National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises is a non-bank financial institution, with venture capital, established in order to facilitate access to finance for SMEs, by providing guarantees for financing instruments contracted from commercial banks or other sources.The guarantee of FNGCIMM SA - IFN is of maximum 80% of the loan value, without exceeding the amount of 2.5 million euro / beneficiary and is issued at the request of the partner financing institutions, for approved financing, based on the analysis of documents submitted by the financier.