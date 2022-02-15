Over 1,200 foreign citizens removed under escort from Romania in 2021

The General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) issued, last year, 1,424 return decisions, by which it established the obligation to return and the deadline for voluntary departure from Romania's territory, for foreigners in illegal situations or who did not fulfill the conditions provided by law for the granting or extension of the right to stay.

According to a report on the activity of IGI, throughout the year, over 1,200 foreign citizens were removed under escort, 1,143 of them until the border crossing points for the terrestrial or air border, approximately 56% of the total missions to remove being done on the basis of the readmission agreement with Serbia, 63 foreigners were removed as part of 20 external operative missions, of which six through the participation of Romania in joint return operations organized by a member state under the coordination of the Frontex Agency.

For 1,327 persons that could not be removed, within 24 hours, immigration police officers drew up documents to take them into custody until their removal from Romania.

As an alternative to forced departure, 58 migrants opted for the program of assisted voluntary humanitarian repatriation and left the country at a date set in joint agreement with the International Organization for Migration.

Furthermore, for 270 persons the right to stay on Romanian territory was extended until the cessation of the reasons that led to the extension being granted, Agerpres.ro informs.

Given the pandemic situation at the international level, in the reference period immigration policemen ensured the management of stays in Romania for over 148,000 persons, of which over 96,000 are from third-party states, most from Moldova, Turkey, China, Syria, Nepal, while over 52,000 were citizens of the European Union/EEA/Switzerland, the most coming from Italy, Germany and France.

The main purposes for which foreigners established their residence on Romanian territory are employment/detachment for work, reasons connecting to the right to family unity (reuniting the family, family members of Romanian, EU or EEA citizens), studies, beneficiaries of some form or international protection, and establishing domicile in Romania.

The labor market attracted, mainly, foreigners coming from Asian states, most requests had as beneficiaries citizens from Nepal (10,448), Bangladesh (8,662), Turkey (7,163), Sri Lanka (6,799) and Pakistan (5,731).

Following several activities and controls conducted at over 4,900 companies, which targeted undeclared work, 189 foreigners that were working without legal forms were discovered.