Over 1,300 interventions managed by firefighters in last 24 hours

Firefighters have intervened countrywide in the last 24 hours to manage 1,398 emergency situations, of which 1,158 received emergency medical attention, most requests being managed in the Bucharest-Ilfov area (275 cases), followed by western Timis county (53 cases) and central-western Cluj county (50 cases).

"Apart from these situations, firefighters have acted for putting out 61 fires, 5 search & rescue operations, as well as 182 other missions, such as trapped people and animals, destroying unexploded ammunition and other types of interventions for the community protection," according to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, the emergency inspectorates remain mobilized to intervene, in the shortest time, for the operative management of emergency situations and granting first aid to people in need.

Furthermore, the field situation evolution will be monitored by the National Operational Center of IGSU for applying immediate measures which will ensure the streamline of the response missions.