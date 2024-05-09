Over 3,000 one-of-a-kind pieces at AUTOR International Contemporary Jewellery Fair, May 18-19, Ghica House

More than 3,000 unique pieces of contemporary jewellry signed by designers from Romania and 16 other countries will be exhibited at the 21st edition of the AUTOR International Contemporary Jewellry Fair, which will take place on May 18 and 19 at Ghica House in Bucharest.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the fair will also have two related events: the launch of a capsule collection by designer Cleopatra Cosulet, in the Doro 16 creative space, and the opening of an exceptional collection at the Museum of Romanian Literature, signed by Czech artists Jana and Peter Machatov, who received AUTOR awards in the past.

"We invite you to a new multi-sensory experience of original creations that make a different statement depending on the personality of the wearer. It is a geographically diverse edition, with artists from Western Europe and the Balkans, but also from Argentina, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and India. For the first time we will also launch the 'Young Designers' section - a launch pad for talented and creative young jewellry designers. I want young artists to be able to better showcase their creations and receive the right price for their work and talent, so that contemporary jewellry becomes a viable business and a focal point of their careers," said Dan Piersinaru, founder of AUTOR, as quoted in the press release.

The Romanian public will have the opportunity to meet in person 60 of the most talented jewellry artists of the moment from North and South America, Asia and Europe, whose participation was carefully selected by a jury composed of five internationally recognised specialists in contemporary jewellry.

This year's fair will feature Ela Nord, winner of the AUTOR Awesome Award at the 2023 edition, as focus artist.

Enthusiasts of spectacular creations bearing the designer's artistic imprint are invited to a meeting with jewellery with unusual volumes, combining precious materials with unconventional materials such as ceramics, wood, textiles and even recyclable materials.

A new feature of the fair will be a special stand from which jewellery donated by participating designers can be purchased. Buyers will thus be able to contribute to the support of "AUTOR for the Future", an education project through creative workshops for children in a community in Brasov county, as an initiative to revitalise the crafts of the countryside and as a meeting point of traditional and contemporary design.

The fair will be open on the weekend of May 18 - 19, from 10:00 to 20:00, at Ghica House in the Bucharest Old Town. Tickets can be purchased at a reduced price on the Eventim platform or at full price directly at the entrance.