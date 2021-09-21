Over 37 tonnes of waste from Bulgaria, stopped at Giurgiu Border Crossing Point

More than 37 tonnes of metal and plastic waste from Bulgaria were stopped at the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point.

''In the last 24 hours, the border police officers from the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point have carried out, on the inbound, the specific control on two lorries, driven by two Bulgarian citizens aged 40 and 56, respectively. The first driver transported, according to the documents accompanying the freight, the quantity of 23,800 kilograms of metal waste, and the second driver transported the quantity of 13,780 kilograms of plastic waste. As there were suspicions regarding the legality of these transports, the border police officers requested authorized support from the commissioners of the Giurgiu Environmental Guard," shows an ITPF Giurgiu press release on Tuesday.

Following the verifications, the environmental commissioners established that the transfer documents submitted to the control authorities were incomplete.The waste was loaded in Bulgaria and was bound for commercial companies in Buzau and Calarasi counties.Given that the transfer documents were incomplete, the border authorities did not allow access to the territory of Romania in the case of the two means of transport, the waste being returned to the companies of dispatch.In the last six months, the border police officers prevented entry in Romania through PTF Giurgiu - Ruse the quantity of 589 tonnes of waste of steel, plastic, PET, aluminum, zinc, other metallic materials, metallic dust and brass filings, iron filings, used tires, polystyrene and cardboard, that 28 Bulgarian drivers, eight Romanians and one Macedonian were trying to introduce without complete documents in our country. AGERPRES