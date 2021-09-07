Over 62,000 properties sold in Romania in August

According to a press release sent on Tuesday, in August 2021 there were 62,137 properties sold, with 2,811 more than July.

The number of houses, apartments and plots of land were the subject of buying-selling contracts in August is larger by 18,375 than the similar period of 2020, the quoted source specifies.The most property sales registered in August 2021 were in Bucharest - 10,412, along Brasov - 3,772 and Timis - 3,500 counties.The counties with the least amount of properties sold during the same period are Calarasi - 164, Covasna - 212 and Caras-Severin - 246.The number of mortgages, nationwide, in August 2021, was 24,747, with 1,091 larger than August 2020. The most operations of this type were registered in Bucharest - 5,317, and in the counties of Constanta - 2,322 and Timisoara - 1,919. At the opposite end there are the counties of Caras-Severin - 59, Covasna - 60 and Salaj - 82.The counties where the most agricultural fields were sold during the eighth month of 2021 are Vrancea - 528, Buzau - 500 and Galati - 392, Agerpres informs.