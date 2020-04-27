Over 700 Romanians abroad - registered so far to vote in parliamentary elections

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) states that until Monday, 11.00 hrs, 717 Romanian voters from abroad registered on the www.votstrainatate.ro portal to vote in this year's parliamentary elections.

Of these, 489 chose the vote by mail and 228 the one at the polling station.The President of the Permanent Electoral Authority, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica, reiterated the call for Romanian citizens abroad to opt for voting by mail, "as a safe and convenient way to vote remotely, no queues, no traveling, no costs nor risks, especially in the context of the uncertainty related to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic," mentions a press release of the institution sent on Monday to AGERPRES.AEP reminds that, according to the legislation in force, the registration as a voter by mail or at a polling station started on April 1, 2020 and will end after 15 days from the date of the start of the electoral period.According to the quoted source, information regarding the registration procedure with one of the two voting options is available on the www.votstrainatate.ro portal.