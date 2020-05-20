Parliament convenes in joint sitting to vote on state of alert

Parliament convenes on Wednesday, in a joint sitting, to vote on the Government's decision on approving the state of alert, decided the joint Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

The joint sitting will take place starting with 15:00 hrs.

The joint bureaus approved on Tuesday the letter of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban by which he transmits the Government Decision no. 394 / 18.05.2020 regarding the declaration of the state of alert and the measures that are applied during it to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the law, the state of alert is established by the Government by decision, at the proposal of the Minister of the Interior, and cannot exceed 30 days, but, for good reasons, it can be extended for another 30 days. When the state of alert is established on at least half of the administrative-territorial units on the territory of the country, the measure is subject to the approval of Parliament.

Parliament will decide in a joint sitting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, within 5 days from the date of the request for approval. If Parliament rejects the request for approval, the state of alert ceases immediately. Parliament may approve the measure adopted by the Government in full or with amendments.

"In accordance with the provisions of Article 4, paragraph 3 of Law No. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we submit for approval Government Decision No. 394 / 18.05.2020 on the declaration of the state of alert and the measures to be taken during it to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the letter sent to Parliament by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban

According to the Government's decision, starting with May 18, 2020, the state of alert is established on the entire territory of the country, for a period of 30 days.

On the date of entry into force of this decision, ceases the applicability of the Decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations no. 24/2020 on the approval of the establishment of the state of alert at national level and of the measures for prevention and control of infections, in the context of the epidemiological situation generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, shows the document.

Documents issued based on the Decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations no. 24/2020 remain applicable insofar as they do not contradict the provisions of this decision regarding the proposed measures, until the adoption of the acts under Law no. 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.