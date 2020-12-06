 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ParliamentaryElections2020/ Ciolacu waiting for official results before discussing new Government formation

Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu PSD

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu did not want to comment yet on the formation of the new government, arguing that he is waiting for the final results of Sunday's elections to see with whom he will negotiate.

"We are waiting for the official results, to see who enters and who does not enter Parliament. Certainly, at this moment, PSD does, as it ranks first, and, after we have all the data, we will come and answer all the questions," Ciolacu stated, at the PSD headquarters.

His clarifications came after he was asked with whom PSD intends to form the future Government.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.