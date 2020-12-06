ParliamentaryElections2020/ Ciolacu waiting for official results before discussing new Government formation

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu did not want to comment yet on the formation of the new government, arguing that he is waiting for the final results of Sunday's elections to see with whom he will negotiate.

"We are waiting for the official results, to see who enters and who does not enter Parliament. Certainly, at this moment, PSD does, as it ranks first, and, after we have all the data, we will come and answer all the questions," Ciolacu stated, at the PSD headquarters.

His clarifications came after he was asked with whom PSD intends to form the future Government.