ParliamentaryElections2020/Orban: We're waiting for result; our goal is over 32%; not to negotiate with PSD

The Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), PM Ludovic Orban, said that, based on internal evaluations, the PNL won the parliamentary elections, with a score that may exceed 32%, but expects the result of the vote count, stressing that for the formation of a parliamentary majority the liberals will not negotiate with the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"There are over 120,000 votes cast after 19:30, there will also probably be around 270,000 votes cast by the diaspora. There are very important votes, almost 400,000 votes that influence the final result. It is known that after 19:30, rather the right-wing public is present at the polling stations, and in the diaspora, the PNL benefits from a very strong support, which, moreover, was visible on the occasion of the previous elections," Orban told Realitatea Plus on Sunday.

He said he did not rely on polls and exit polls in terms of political scores.

According to him, the PNL's goal is to obtain over 32%.

"We are waiting for the result of the vote, we aim to get over 32% and it is possible, we expect all our delegates and not only ours, and the delegates of the center-right partner parties to be extremely careful in counting the votes, not to allow under any circumstance that representatives of other parties affect the will expressed by the citizen,'' he added.

He specified that the PNL will make a parallel counting of the votes in order to have the guarantee that the results are in accordance with the will expressed by the citizens.

Orban stressed that the PNL will never discuss with the PSD the formation of a governing coalition.

Ludovic Orban specified that, most likely, around December 21-22, the new MPs will be sworn in, and, in the shortest possible time, a governing formula can be presented.