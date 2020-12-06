ParliamentaryElections2020/ PM Orban: Next parliament must be representative for as large as possible sections of society

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban urged Romanians to turn out to the polls, on Sunday, emphasizing that "the next Parliament must be representative for as large as possible sections of society", according to AGERPRES.

"Dear Romanians, there are over 3 hours until the closing of the polls, sufficient time to express your fundamental right to vote. Four years without elections will follow. Four years in which it's as important as ever to have a responsible Parliament and a competent Government leading Romania. We have to capitalize opportunities without precedent in our recent history. Do not miss your chance to decide the future of Romania," wrote the Prime Minister on his socialization page.

He claims that "four years ago, the low turnout generated a Parliament with a considerable legitimacy deficit."

"We must not repeat the mistake of 2016, when over 60 pct of the citizens with the right to vote did not participate in the elections. The next Parliament must be representative for as large as possible sections of society. And this will not be possible without a more numerous participation in the polls from you," the head of the Executive emphasizes.