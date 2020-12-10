Pedro Almodovar movies presented on TIFF Unlimited platform free of charge

The emblematic creations of filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will be available for free, between December 17 and 20, on the TIFF Unlimited platform, informs a press release of the Spanish Embassy in Romania sent to AGERPRES.

"In the current social sanitary context, we wanted to facilitate access to movies for free and securely. Each film is subtitled in Romanian and will be available on the TIFF Unlimited platform (https://unlimited.tiff.ro/) for 24 hours, starting at 8.00 pm, on the days mentioned in the program. Access will be free of charge, without the need to create an account on the platform. Thanks to the excellent collaboration with TIFF Unlimited, we can bring the best movies to the home of each viewer, thus offering a safe cultural alternative to spend free time. Stay at home with Almodovar," the press release said.

The series of movies presented on the TIFF Unlimited platform will open on December 17 with the film "Juliet"/"Julieta," followed on December 18 by "I'm So Excited!"/"Los amantes pasajeros."

The weekend will feature "The Skin I Live In"/"La piel que habito" - on Saturday and "Everything about my mother"/"Todo sobre mi madre" - Sunday.