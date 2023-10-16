PM Ciolacu: Compromise reached with Ukraine regarding minorities, they should enjoy symmetrical rights

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Sunday evening that a compromise was reached with the Ukrainian authorities regarding the rights of the Romanian community living in the northern neighbor country, and that he will announce details on this matter during his visit to Kyiv this week."We want the Romanians in Ukraine to enjoy the same facilities and rights as the Ukrainians who live in Romania, not to mention that many Romanian ethnics participate in the Ukraine war," Marcel Ciolacu told private broadcaster Prima News. He confirmed that the Ukrainian side showed understanding for these requests and that "law amendment drafts" are being prepared to settle the matter.
"Romania's minority rights must be mirrored on the territory of Ukraine. Moreover, the Moldovan language should no longer exist, because it never existed, it's an invention of the Russian Federation for Romanian nationals on the territory of Bessarabia to no longer call themselves Romanians, but Moldovans," Ciolacu pointed out.
Regarding the religious rights of Romanians in Ukraine, the prime minister mentioned that this topic is also being discussed.
"We tackled this subject too and [Secretary of State for religious denominations Ciprian] Olinici is dealing with the matter. He is having a dialogue with the Ukrainian side. The Ukrainian Church broke with the Russian Patriarchate. Things are much more complex, but we are trying to get them settled," Marcel Ciolacu said.