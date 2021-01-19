PM Citu: 2021 draft budget to reflect local authorities' financing needs

The 2021 draft budget will reflect the financing needs of the local authorities and will have as an underlying principle the efficient, top-performing and transparent spending of public money, Prime Minister Florin Citu stressed on Tuesday at a meeting with representatives of the Association of Romanian Municipalities (AMR), the government said in a Facebook post.

The AMR representatives said they will support the reform projects initiated by the government with a view to improving the organization of the state and rendering it more efficient.

"The representatives of the local public administration will participate in the commissions that decide on the granting of social assistance benefits and will be constantly consulted on the documents regarding the allocation of European funds," the government mentions.

The talks also focused on the management of the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and of the process of COVID mass vaccination, with the Prime Minister and the AMR representatives agreeing, in principle, on legislative changes to ensure the necessary financing and facilitate the fitting up and equipment of local vaccination centers.

"In order to encourage the development and modernization of cities, the head of the government expressed his support for legislative changes that would allow the transfer upon request of property, buildings, or assets from the central public authorities to the local administration, so that they be used for the community and for the promotion in parliament of the law of metropolitan areas through a cross-party agreement," the cited source reads.

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Attila Cseke was also present at Tuesday's meeting at the Victoria Palace of Government.