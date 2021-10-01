 
     
PM Citu demands Health Ministry to find solutions to prevent hospital tragedies like today's Constanta fire

florin citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu, speaking about the deadly fire that hit the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital this morning, said that it is important that the Health Ministry "looks exactly at the short-term, immediate solutions", so that such tragedies do not repeat.

"First of all, I want to offer my condolences to the families left grieving after the tragedy at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta. (...) Such things, such a tragedy in Romanian hospitals is unacceptable, yet this is a reality we are trying to change this year after long years during which almost nothing has been done for the Romanian health system. I will not comment now on the fire, we are waiting for complete information to see exactly what happened. Just as a few months ago I asked the Health Ministry to prepare for the 4th Covid wave, and then requested an inquiry into these preparations, at this point it is important that the Health Ministry looks exactly at the short term, immediate solutions, so that such tragedies do not happen again," Florin Citu said today at the Victoria Palace of Government.

Seven people died in the fire that broke out on Friday morning at the ICU of the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital.

