PM Citu, ForMin Gonzales Laya address substantial character of Strategic Partnership between Romania and Spain

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday met with the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, during her official visit to Bucharest, the two dignitaries highlighting the substantial character of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Spain and the opportunities for developing joint strategic projects, according to AGERPRES.

According to a Government press release, the meeting took place in the context of the 140-year anniversary in 2021 of bilateral diplomatic relations and the first joint government session between the two states, which will be hosted by Spain this year.

"The two high-ranking officials highlighted the substantial character of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Spain and emphasised that the special level of the bilateral relations and the post-pandemic context offers opportunities for developing joint strategic projects and added value partnerships and jobs in the economies of the two countries. The presence of a large Romanian community in Spain also contributes, in an essential way, in consolidating the partnership between the two countries", according to the press release.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Citu appreciated the presence of Spanish companies in our countries and highlighted that the Romanian executive will continue to promote "investor-friendly public policies".

The press release reads that several shared interest topics were tackled, with an emphasis on priorities regarding the ongoing anti-COVID vaccination programs and opportunities tied to the post-pandemic economic recovery.

"The Romanian Prime Minister also reiterated Romania's major interest in finishing the process of our country's accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCDE), as well as to the Schengen space," the quoted source specifies.

According to the press release, the foreign ministry of affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya expressed Spain's "full support" for both of the Romanian Government's objectives.