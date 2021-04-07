 
     
PM Citu: Gov't to extend alert state on Thursday; We will decide also on Orthodox Easter

The Government will approve on Thursday the extension of the alert state, and the decision that will be adopted will include also traffic restrictions regarding the Orthodox Easter, announced the Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"Tomorrow [Thursday] will be the Government's decision to extend the state of alert. In the previous decision, you know very well that it was until 2.00 in the morning. We will see for tomorrow if something changes or not. We will make a decision tomorrow," Citu said at a news conference at Victoria Palace, when asked how the authorities would react to the Orthodox Church's request that traffic restrictions be lifted at Resurrection night, agerpres.ro confirms.

