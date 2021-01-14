PM Citu: Highways, but also reforms of subordinate companies

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday, that as regards the Ministry of Transportation, beyond the objective of continuing projects regarding highway construction, "the challenge" is reforming subordinate state companies, which are many and with losses.

"Highways, yes, but you must know that the challenge of this Ministry is nor represented by just highways. What I want (...) from the Ministry of Transportation is the reform of state companies, which are many and have losses, and there we have an entire constellation of Romanian railways (CFR)," Citu said in an interview for Radio Guerilla.

He said that "a big part" of the Sibiu-Pitesti highway needs to be ready by 2024.

According to him, through the 2021 budget there will funds allocated to those projects that "can and will be made".

"I made an analysis last year and the year before that, there were all sorts of projects that were put in the budget, and even then nothing happened, they only were there. I repeat, I am also in favor of the state companies reform, because we have there, apart from highways, we have companies, we have CFR, we began the reform of TAROM (national airline). TAROM is in a restructuring plan and, from where I stand, they are keeping to the restructuring plan, even if it is not the most comfortable restructuring plan", Florin Citu specified.