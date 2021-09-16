PM Citu, Hungarian Vice President Semjen Zsolt are invited to UDMR Congress in Sangeorgiu, Mures

Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) on Thursday published the list of participants in the 15th Congress of UDMR, to take place in Sangeorgiu de Mures, among whom there are Prime Minister Florin Citu and the Hungarian VP, Semjen Zsolt, agerpres reports.

Alongside Florin Citu and Semjen Zsolt, attending the UDMR Congress will be also the president of PNL and of the Deputies Chamber, Ludovic Orban, the president of PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, and other leaders of political parties from Romania, Ukraine, Croatia, and Serbia.

There will also take place, on Thursday, in Targu Mures, three rounds of debate on topics related to those of the Congress, organized by UDMR's Women's Organization, the National Council of Local Elected Officials of UDMR, and the Young Hungarians Conference (MIERT).Among the participants, there will be the UDMR head, Kelemen Hunor, the Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Eduard Novak, and the Minister of Environment, Waters, Forests, Tanczos Barna.