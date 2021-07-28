Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday announced that he signed the decision to set up the Inter-ministerial Committee that will monitor and implement the "Educated Romania" project, with 3.6 billion euros having been earmarked for this project through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"Two weeks ago, when President Klaus Iohannis chaired the Government meeting, we announced a timetable for the implementation of the "Educated Romania" project, which was taken over by the Romanian Government too. Today, I signed the decision to set up the Interministerial Committee to monitor and implement the "Educated Romania" programme. (...) It is a very important project for us. We provide more than 3.6 billion euros for this project through the PNRR," Citu told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

He specified that the committee includes the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Agerpres informs.

"The deputy PMs of the Government are also participating in the works, as members, to be led by the Prime Minister, as President, and the Minister of Education, as Vice-President. The Presidential Administration has a permanent guest status, but, and this is also very important, experts, education experts and civil society representatives can also participate in the committee's work. I count very much on their contribution to the successful implementation of this programme," added Florin Citu.