PM Citu: My proposal for Finance Ministry is Dan Vilceanu

The proposal made by Prime Minister Florin Citu for the portfolio of Finance is Dan Vilceanu.

The head of the Executive announced, on Saturday, in a press conference at the Victoria Government Palace, that he will request National Liberal Party (PNL) chair Ludovic Orban call the National Political Bureau for the future nomination at the Finance Ministry.

"I will ask Mr. Chairman [of the PNL] to call the National Political Bureau. I saw that he already made some proposals in the public space. I also have a proposal - my proposal is Dan Vilceanu for Minister of Public Finance," said PM Citu, Agerpres informs.

Presently, the position is held, ad-interim, by the Prime Minister.