PM Citu: Some political leaders put words into my mouth about Rosia Montana

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that some political leaders put words into his mouth about Rosia Montana, adding that the ruling coalition's decisions on this matter will be presented publicly.

"I see that some political leaders have put words into my mouth about Rosia Montana. When I have an opinion on the Rosia Montana, I will utter it, of course. At the moment, the coalition is discussing the next steps. You know very well that there is an ongoing court trial in the USA and the next steps are being discussed in the coalition, what to do moving forward. When we have a decision of the coalition, of course we will come up and present it (...) There are opinions, of course; we have several opinions inside, but when I have a public opinion, I will express it, no one else must express it in my stead, no another political leader," Citu told a news briefing at the Parliament Palace.

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidairty Party (USR PLUS) alliance, minor at rule, said on Monday that the party still supports Rosia Montana being included on the UNESCO heritage list and that it will maintain this point of view inside the coalition, even if there will be an alternative proposal.Citu later said, on the same day, that no decision has been taken yet on Rosia Montana, and that talks will resume at the next meeting of the ruling coalition.Mihai Gotiu, a member on the USR PLUS National Bureau, said on Tuesday that withdrawing Rosia Montana from UNESCO would be a violation of PNL's promises, adding that his party would use all levers in the coalition for the listing to be successfully completed in July.