PM Citu: There are no layoffs at the Ministry of Economy, but directorates will merge

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that some directorates at the Ministry of Economy will be merged and that there will be no layoffs, adding that all ministries must reorganise along these principles because they have too many directors general.

He was asked about the fact that the Minister of Economy Claudiu Nasui announced massive restructurings: 39% of management positions and 30% of the operating staff.

"I think you have read the reorganisation a little wrong. I haven't seen the draft yet, but I think it's a redefinition - the director general becomes a director, he doesn't go home, he becomes a director. That's what it's about, but I haven't seen the final draft yet. So, it's not about layoffs, it's just about merging directorates that are no longer general directorates (...) I'll see the final version first. (...) Under the current circumstances, it is very complicated to lay off staff, but costs can be cut by merging the departments, and that is exactly what I said had to happen, not to have so many directors general in ministries," explained Citu.Asked if other ministries will follow, the prime minister replied: "All ministries must reorganise along the same principles.""From my point of view, we have too many directors general in too many ministries. These positions were created in recent years, when the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was at rule and when directorates would be split to create general directorates; there is no need for so many directors general," he said.