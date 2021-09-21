PM Citu: Those tacitly supporting AUR are trading Romanian's health for Parliament votes

Prime Minister Florin Citu criticized, on Tuesday, the attitude of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) who've allied with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to submit the censure motion, stating that the former coalition partners "are trading the health of Romanians."

"We are in a full pandemic. There is a party in Romania, AUR - which has an anti-vaccine activity present everywhere. I look at their current colleagues or associates, their coalition partners, USR, who are saying nothing of the campaign. We see them attacking me, attacking President Iohannis, but say nothing of their new partners. (...) If someone tacitly furthers and accepts the actions of those in AUR, they must understand they're responsible. I will not shut up, the people in AUR need to be isolated. I recall in spring when they'd go to hospitals and have protests outside hospitals. Such actions don't have a purpose in Romania, and those tacitly or implicitly supporting them, because they need their votes, are trading Romanians' health for Parliament votes," Citu mentioned.

The Prime Minister mentioned that he desires a talk with the former governing partners, but only after the USR PLUS representatives withdraw the censure motion they submitted together with AUR, mentioning that is exactly why he made no appointment to the positions occupied up to now by former coalition members. AGERPRES