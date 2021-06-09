PM Citu: Transparent reform necessary so each year children's allowance increases known

The The Government wants to create a "transparent" formula regarding the increases of the allowances for children, said, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu, in a press conference at the Victoria Government Palace, mentioning that the next increase should take place in 2022 and it will be 20 pct.

He added that, in case the economic situation allows it, "naturally, by formula, the allowances will increase faster.""When you tie a formula to better economic performance, of course that allowances will increase more. This is our purpose: to tie the allowance increases to economic performance, not to political will, as has happened up to now. We don't have to use the political decision to make these decisions," Citu stated.wants to create a "transparent" formula regarding the increases of the allowances for children, said, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu, in a press conference at the Victoria Government Palace, mentioning that the next increase should take place in 2022 and it will be 20 pct.

According to Citu, the Executive will have to issue an emergency ordinance in case the Opposition attacks the draft debated in Parliament regarding the calendar of allowance increases at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

He added that, in case the economic situation allows it, "naturally, by formula, the allowances will increase faster."

"When you tie a formula to better economic performance, of course that allowances will increase more. This is our purpose: to tie the allowance increases to economic performance, not to political will, as has happened up to now. We don't have to use the political decision to make these decisions," Citu stated.