PM Ciuca, at Court of Accounts' anniversary: We need real support in public money's efficient management

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the objective of the Court of Accounts is that of "a strong, independent institution, able to exercise an efficient control over all state entities", noting that the digitisation represents a real challenge for the Government and for the state institutions, and at the Court of Accounts this process is treated with "seriousness and responsibility".

"I feel honored to participate in the anniversary of an institution whose founding act bears the signature of Mihail Kogalniceanu, president of the Council of Ministers at that time. We are celebrating, today, 30 years since the re-establishment by law of the Court of Accounts. The institution we celebrate today has, however, a history of 158 years, and this age demonstrates how important the Court of Accounts is in the proper functioning of the Romanian state," said Nicolae Ciuca, at the International Conference "Romanian Court of Accounts - Digitization in Audit".

"The establishment of financial discipline in the spending of public money is not an easy mission, given that we are talking about thousands of entities that are subject to audit and control, to which are added over 1.5 million individuals and legal entities, who come into one form or another in contact with public money. Also, the Audit authority is the only one empowered to audit the European non-reimbursable funds that Romania receives annually and to report this to the European Union. There are multiple responsibilities and I congratulate you for the way you manage them and ensure that the public money is spent correctly and transparently," the Premier said.

He thanked the representatives of the Court of Auditors "for the open and transparent partnership".

"We need real and consistent support in the efficient management of public money in order to contribute together to the change of the Romanian society for the better," the Prime minister stressed.AGERPRES