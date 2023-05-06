PM Ciuca congratulates everyone involved in defusing Chiajna hostage standoff

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated on Friday all those involved in the management of the Chiajna child hostage case.

"I am very glad that they successfully handled this situation and saved both lives, and I congratulate all those involved there," Ciuca said as he attended the meeting of the PNL Neamt County Ruling Council.

A man from Chiajna - Ilfov County assaulted his wife on Thursday and then barricaded himself in the house with his five-year-old daughter. There were two gas cylinders in the building.

After 28 hours of negotiations - the longest such standoff in the history of the Romanian Police - the man surrendered and was taken over by the police who put him in custody for 24 hours. The girl was released unharmed. AGERPRES