PM Ciuca reassures that 'Rabla' Programme shall further support purchase of electric and hybrid cars

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reassured on Thursday, after touring the Dacia Plants in Mioveni, that, through the "Rabla" Programme, the procurement of electric and hybrid cars will further be supported.

He mentioned that an increase of the total amount allocated to the programme is taken into consideration, as well as an increase of the scrapping premiums, in relation to the inflation rate.

"We kept the 'Rabla' Programme in the governing programme this year, too and we will continue (...) We even had a discussion in this regard and we must take into consideration both the increase of the financial value of the programme and the compensation amount, taking into account the inflation rate. Thus, this is the manner in which we will continue to support and encourage Romanians to use this type of models. The price in fuel also determines us to focus our attention toward such an option," Nicolae Ciuca stated, told Agerpres.

Furthermore, the Government head underscored that Romania proposed to build 30,000 charging stations for electric cars, and over half of these will be completed by the end of 2026 through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"I was glad to see that such models are being produced in our country as well, and also, next to to be achieved shall be the balance between the production of thermal engines with the production of hybrid and, finally, electric engines. We know very well that Romania has proposed to develop a network of 30,000 electric charging stations, of which more than half (...), approximately 15,500 will be accomplished through the PNRR by the end of 2026," the Prime Minister mentioned.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca paid a visit on Thursday to Dacia Industrial Platform in Mioveni, where he had a working meeting with the company manager.