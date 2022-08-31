PM Ciuca: Romanain language is history, culture, spirituality and treasure of mentalities

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Romanian Language Day on Wednesday sent a message of appreciation for all those who constantly contribute to the Romanian language dissemination, preservation, perpetuation and evolution, mentioning that he is grateful to those preserving the national identity beyond the borders, to the families of Romanians teaching their children their native language and the teaching staff teaching the Romanian language, culture and civilisation in other countries.

"Today we celebrate the Romanian language, a fundamental expression of our national identity, which unites us as people and connects generations over time. More than a mere means of understanding and recognising each other everywhere in the world, the Romanian language is history, culture, spirituality and treasure of mentalities, over the millenary history of our people, with literature as top expression. Respect and appreciation to all those who constantly contribute to the Romanian language dissemination, preservation, perpetuation and evolution: linguists, researchers, teachers, philologists, writers, translators, readers, skilled speakers, artists or public speakers," Ciuca said, told Agerpres.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his appreciation for all Romanian people of state over the past few decades who took Romania's development on a western path.

"I am very grateful to those preserving the national identity beyond the borders, to the families of Romanians teaching their children their native language by speaking it in their homes and to the teaching staff teaching the Romanian language, culture and civilisation in other countries, not only in the institutional framework created by the Romanian state for the education in the diaspora. Last but not least, I am voicing my appreciation for all Romanian people of state over the past few decades who took our country's development on a western path, so that today we can count the Romanian language as one of the 24 official languages of the European Union," Nicolae Ciuca also said.

He showed that "the younger generations must be connected to the Romanian language."

"The connection to the West and trends is necessary, providing, through 'Unity in diversity', the chance to shine the emotional and spiritual traits the national language embodies and keeps alive for ever. Many happy returns to the Romanian language and to all Romanian speakers in the world, co-nationals or foreign friends!," the prime minister also said.