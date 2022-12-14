PM Ciuca: Romania submits, on Thursday, in Paris, initial memorandum on accession to OECD

The initial memorandum regarding Romania's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will be submitted on Thursday in Paris, announced Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

At the beginning of the government meeting on Wednesday, the prime minister thanked the ministries and institutions involved in the implementation of the memorandum.

"I thank all the ministries and institutions involved, for the way in which they understood to fulfill their tasks in the preparation and realization of the initial memorandum that tomorrow, December 15, we will submit to the OECD headquarters in Paris. It is a national effort, which we assumed since the beginning of the government. During this year, in June, we managed to get the roadmap approved. Today, by the end of the year, we can announce that tomorrow we will submit the initial memorandum, a very important document, on which depends the coherence of the journey up to the time when those stages of clarification and verification are carried out to meet the OECD standards. And finally, to be able to be among the countries that provide 90% of the total volume of foreign investments worldwide," the prime minister said.AGERPRES