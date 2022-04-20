PM Ciuca shuts down rumours of Ukrainian soldiers training in Romania

In Oradea on Wednesday, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca shot down rumours of Ukrainian soldiers training in Romania, urging the Romanians to be "very careful where they get their information," considering that there is a very complicated security situation going on and there is a lot of fake news.

He was asked about recent allegations by a Russian state official according to which many Romanian mercenaries are fighting in Ukraine."So, there are no such data. I saw that there is also the information according to which the Ukrainian military would be trained in Romania. No way! (...) I am urging you and all Romanians to take into account and also to be very careful where they get their information. There is a very complicated security situation going on and there is a lot of misinformation, fake news, propaganda and we need a lot of discernment when we receive such information," said Ciuca.He added that from his current position he does not want to express his opinions as a specialist in connection with the war in Ukraine, when asked why he never spoke to the Romanians about the war on the northern border of Romania although he was invited to do so."I did not have a direct invitation on this subject, but of course my professional career is the one we know and you know. At the moment, I am holding an office that I would not like to use to present the specific elements related to that subject, because any statement at this level has other connotations in the public space and especially elsewhere in the world. But, I can see that there are a lot of specialists, there are people... analysts who do that and they do it very well," said Ciuca.Ciuca was on a working visit to Bihor County on Wednesday.