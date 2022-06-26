PM Ciuca: The coat of arms and the anthem, national symbols of respect, dignity and honour

The coat of arms and anthem represent the national symbols of respect, dignity and honour and the respect for history, for the present, but especially for the future, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday, in the Tricolour Square in Capital at the public ceremony of Hoisting the Flag of Romania.

"The national coat of arms and the national anthem represent the national symbols of respect, dignity and honor, they represent the respect for history, for the present and especially for the future. I want to thank all those who participated and especially the organisers of this activity. We were able to see, together with the state institutions, the civil society, a very beautiful and emotional gesture and I thank the children that this morning they were with us to celebrate the Flag Day. Many happy returns!," said the Prime Minister.The ceremony was organised by the Institution of the Prefect of Bucharest, the City Hall of Bucharest and the Command of the Bucharest Garrison.The event was attended by Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, Capital General Mayor Nicusor Dan, Bucharest Prefect Toni Grebla, Capital's District 1 Mayor Clotilde Armand.