PM Ciuca: There is no gloomy scenario regarding energy security in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Romanian officials do not take into account any "gloomy scenario" regarding the provision of natural gas and electricity for the next winter season.

He said in Suceava that Romania can secure most of its energy demand from internal sources.

"As data show at the moment, there is no gloomy scenario, because Romania is a country that has natural gas sources and also has its own electricity production capacities. I will give you some figures: in 2021 Romania had a consumption of 58 TW, 56 of which were produced by our own capacities, and the remaining quantity was imported. In any case, about 2TW were imported. I don't think that this difference between production and import can generate a gloomy scenario that would lead us to believe that we will not be able to provide the necessary energy and natural gas," said Ciuca, told Agerpres.

He added that the only concern of the government is related to the "price developments on the energy market" and the need to "identify the necessary tools" so as to make sure prices are kept at affordable levels.

"The only problem at the moment, and you see it as well, is the one related to the developments in prices on the energy market, and I think that there we have to identify the necessary tools in order to make sure prices are kept at affordable levels. The citizens will certainly not be affected. There is natural gas, and the cost side remains in force, as it was agreed under the emergency ordinance," added Ciuca.