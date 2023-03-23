PM Ciuca visits Saints Petru si Pavel Cathedral in Chisinau

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, while on an official visit to the Republic of Moldova on Thursday, visited the Cathedral of Saints Petru si Pavel (Peter and Paul) in Chisinau, which belongs to the Metropolitanate of Bessarabia.

According to a government press release sent to AGERPRES, the visit allowed for an extensive discussion on the situation of the Metropolitanate after the restoration of its status and that of His Eminence Petru de Balti.

"The problems of the clergy in Bessarabia and those of the proper functioning of the metropolitanate in a decent seat were assessed during the visit, which focused on the place of worship representative for the Bessarabian Romanians," the release said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the clergy and the parishioners for the work of almost 30 years for the erection of the cathedral where the parish priest Petru Buburuz performs his work, told Agerpres.

Ciuca gave assurances of support for the completion of the work and the resolution of the last obstacles to repair the traces of the Soviet period.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is accompanied on his official visit to the Republic of Moldova by Minister of Defence Angel Tilvar, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, Minister of Digitisation Sebastian Burduja and Head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Mircea Abrudean.