PM Ciuca: We have necessary gas reserves, regardless of weather conditions this winter

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that Romania has the necessary reserves of natural gas to get through the winter well, regardless of the weather conditions of this period.

"At the Government's level, we have taken measures to ensure the energy necessary for the consumption of citizens and businesses. We have the necessary reserves of natural gas to get through the winter well. Today, the degree of filling of storage facilities is over 62% of the capacity, which ensures the necessary consumption the population and the economy, regardless of this winter's weather conditions," Prime Minister Ciuca said in a message posted on Facebook on Sunday.Also, the head of the Government shows that the authorities monitor the situation generated by the dangerous meteorological phenomena of this period and continue to intervene in support of citizens who need help."I established together with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Secretary of State Raed Arafat, a series of measures to optimize the response missions, at the national level. Forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - firefighters, police, gendarmes - together with the Ambulance, Salvamont services, as well as specialized personnel from the Road Administration are on a mission to unblock road traffic on blocked roads and to support people. The means and equipment are operative and, in 14 counties, we have activated the County Centers for Coordination and Management of the Intervention, at the level of the Inspectorates for Emergency Situations. We are also in contact with the local authorities in order to respond to the requests reported by citizens and, if necessary, rescue crews, with the equipment available to move in their support", Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca also mentioned.