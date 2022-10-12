 
     
PM Ciuca welcomes France's decision to strengthen its military presence in Romania

ciuca guvern

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed France's decision to strengthen its military presence in Romania with a new battle group with Leclerc tanks, underlining French President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to the strategic partnership between the two countries, told Agerpres.

''Excellent news from France through reinforcement of its presence in Romania with a new Leclerc tanks fighting group. We appreciate President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to our Strategic Partnership,'' Nicolae Ciuca tweeted on the Government's Twitter page.

