PM Ciuca welcomes France's decision to strengthen its military presence in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed France's decision to strengthen its military presence in Romania with a new battle group with Leclerc tanks, underlining French President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to the strategic partnership between the two countries, told Agerpres.

