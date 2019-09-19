PM Dancila, about vote for Kovesi: Accusations must be cleared before filling position

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared that "Romania's image would suffer" if the accusations brought to Laura Codruta Kovesi were true and specified that the vote given by Romania's representative to the EU at the COREPER meeting was one "against".

"It was the opinion of other Member States, I repeat, my point of view, that the law must be respected, we must all be equal before the law and that it is important to clear all the accusations hanging over one's head before filling a position. I wonder, should Mrs. Codruta Kovesi become the Prosecutor General and if some of these statements are true, I wish they weren't, but if these accusations are true, then who will stand to suffer? I do not want to refer to the person, but surely Romania's image would suffer," Viorica Dancila told on Thursday on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Asked how Romania's representative voted to the EU (e.n. - Ambassador Luminita Odobescu), the prime minister emphasized: "As I said, against".

Sources in Brussels confirmed that 17 of the 22 ambassadors of the states that have so far joined the EPPO initiative have voted in favor of prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi's candidacy.