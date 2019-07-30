PM Dancila: Acting IntMin Fifor to check activity of all county police inspectorates

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that she had tasked interim Interior Minister Mihai Fifor with checking the activity of all county police inspectorates as his first job.

"The first job task of Mr Fifor will be to urgently request in all the counties checks into the operation of the police inspectorates, of the way in which emergency intervention procedures are being followed," said Dancila at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters.

Interior Minister Nicolae Moga resigned office on Tuesday.