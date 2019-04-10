PM Dancila: INS data show positive revision of quarterly economic growth and GDP in 2018

The most recent data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show a positive revision of the quarterly economic growth and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2018, with the GDP increasing last year by 10.2 percent against 2017, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated.

"The most recent data released by the National Institute of Statistics show a positive revision of the quarterly economic growth and the Gross Domestic Product in 2018, compared to the first estimate. Thus, in quarter IV of last year, compared to the previous quarter, the real increase of the Gross Domestic Product stood at 0.9 percent, compared to 0.7 the first estimate. Moreover, the National Institute of Statistics revised also the value of the Gross Domestic Product for 2018, which increased by 10.2 percent compared to 2017. Last year, we added 87.5 billion lei to the Gross Domestic Product compared to 52.5 billion in 2016. The real increase of the Gross Domestic Product maintains at 4.1 percent. This positive revision also improved the estimations on total investments. The investments in economy reached last year a value of over 200 billion lei compared to 175 billion lei in 2017," the Prime Minister stated on Wednesday in the opening of the Government sitting.