PM Dancila on President Iohannis's visit to the US: The discussion should be applied before

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila believes that President Klaus Iohannis should have "an applied discussion" with the Government and Parliament prior to his visit to the US and he should leave with "certain lines to be tackled in these discussions with President Trump."

"If a discussions takes into account a plus for Romania and a strengthening of the relations with Romania, we have the openness to implement certain things. For me, it's very important to implement everything that is good, all the good projects for Romania. I would like for Mr President to come up with certain aspects that can strengthen this relation and that can be beneficial for Romania. (...) Although, I believe that the discussion should be applied before, and I think that some directions, lines to be tackled in the discussions with President Trump should come from the Government," Dancila said on Sunday at Antena 3 private television station.She mentioned that the President's visit is important, but more importantly is what he returns with."I have always believed and I believe that there has to be a cooperation on important projects for the country between Romania's President, the Government and Parliament and I think that Mr President should have had this discussion with the Government and the Prime Minister, too, but also with Parliament. It's very good that the President is paying this visit, it is an important visit, but most importantly is with what you return from this visit, what results do you get following this visit, because if we only pay a visit just to take a photo, I don't think it is an aspect that can bring benefits to Romania," Dancila stated.The PM believes that it's normal for the President to say what he achieved when he returns."Certainly that I wish and we have always wanted a very good transatlantic tie and we militated for this thing and this aspect is important for us because the United States of America is the strategic partner in Romania's security and I thing that, it's normal for the President, on his return, to come before the Romanians and say: I obtained this and this, and this for Romania. Because it's important to discuss on an official visit about Romania's issues, about other aspects that can tie, strengthen the relations between Romania and the US," Dancila stated.