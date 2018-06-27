PM Dancila reproaches no-confidence motion supporters switching to ad-hominem attacks when gov't performance no longer deniable

Premier Viorica Dancila's message this Wednesday to the initiators of the no-confidence motion was that when they could no longer deny the pension and wage rises initiated by the government, they "took issue with the physical aspect, hairdo or clothing style of their political opponents."

"When you could not longer deny the benefit of pension and wage rises, you took issue with the physical appearance, hairdo or clothing of your political opponents. When you could no longer deny the economic performance of this government, which were also acknowledged by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, you started making offensive comments regarding the training of your opponents," Dancila said at the Parliament plenary meeting for the debate of the no-confidence motion titled "Ousting the Dragnea - Dancila government, a national emergency!" initiated by the Opposition.