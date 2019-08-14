PM Dancila says it is normal for European commissioner proposal to come from PSD

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday that it was normal for the proposal of a candidate for the European commissioner position going to Romania to come from the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) and that she told Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu the name of the person she nominated.

She was asked in Craiova what she thinks about Tariceanu's comments in an interview in which he says he was not consulted regarding the nominations for the position of European Commissioner.Asked whether there is an agreement between her and President Klaus Iohannis, as Tariceanu said, Dancila mentioned that these accusations of the ALDE leader "are totally unfounded"."It is the last thing that could be considered, because I know that every time the Romanian Government was the criticized one, it was not the ALDE but the PSD that was criticized by the president of Romania. We have had from the president numerous obstacles every time I made nominations, I saw the reactions of Mr. Iohannis, the Romanian Government is the most criticized, the prime minister is criticized, I did not hear the president of Romania requesting the resignation of the Senate President. I heard the president of Romania demanding seven times the resignation of the prime minister. If that means agreement to some, for me it is not. To me, it is important for the PSD to get a very good score in the presidential elections, it is important to win the presidential elections and it is very important to me to win the citizens' trust," she stated.