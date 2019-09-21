PM Dancila: We won't go to Parliament when President tells us to go

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday stated that the Social Democrats will go to Parliament to ask for a vote of confidence for a Government reshuffle, but not when President Klaus Iohannis tells them to go.

"We want to go to Parliament for that Government reshuffle, but not when Mr President tells us to go and not before he observes the Constitution," said Dancila, who participated in a county conference of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) in Alba, while referring to the fact that the head of the state needs to observe a decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania and appoint interim ministers.

She also replied to all the accusations launched by the President who said that the current government is "a catastrophe," by saying that "increasing pensions and salaries", "investing in the local communities," "taking measures for economic growth," and having "the second highest economic growth in the EU" doesn't mean catastrophe.

"I believe that he appreciates things by looking from a reverse angle. For I didn't see him make the same remarks in respect to the Ciolos Government," added Viorica Dancila, this time refering of the European funds absorption rate.