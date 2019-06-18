PM Dancila: When filing a censure motion,one should convince others that what is written there is real

The the censure motion instrument wasn't treated seriously and when one files a censure motion one should convince others that what is written there is real, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday.

"I believe that this manner of working has to stop, if we truly treat this thing seriously. I know that democracy implies that the Opposition make use of this instrument. But when filling a censure motion, firstly, one should convince others that what is written there is real. (...) And you have to have an alternative, come up with a Prime Minister, with a Government," the PM stated after the censure motion was rejected by Parliament.

PM Viorica Dancila added that all colleagues acted unitary in order to surpass this moment, which has strengthened her confidence both in the party colleagues and those in the alliance.