 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila: When filing a censure motion,one should convince others that what is written there is real

facebook.com
Viorica Dancila

The the censure motion instrument wasn't treated seriously and when one files a censure motion one should convince others that what is written there is real, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday.

"I believe that this manner of working has to stop, if we truly treat this thing seriously. I know that democracy implies that the Opposition make use of this instrument. But when filling a censure motion, firstly, one should convince others that what is written there is real. (...) And you have to have an alternative, come up with a Prime Minister, with a Government," the PM stated after the censure motion was rejected by Parliament.

PM Viorica Dancila added that all colleagues acted unitary in order to surpass this moment, which has strengthened her confidence both in the party colleagues and those in the alliance.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.