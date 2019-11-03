PM-designate Orban: I have the belief that we will manage to give Romania a legitimate, responsible Government

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban voiced his belief that on Monday, at the investiture vote of his cabinet in Parliament, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will manage to give Romania "a legitimate, responsible Government."

"Despite the boycott, I have the belief that tomorrow, we will mange to give Romania a legitimate, responsible Government, which shall start working from day one and solve the big issues which Romania is confronted with," Orban stated on Sunday at the PNL central headquarters.He mentioned that in the meeting on Sunday organised at the PNL headquarters, it was established how the PNL MPs will act on Monday, at the meeting in Parliament for the investiture vote."We established the way of organization, the level of mobilisation, we are ready to deal with any procedural subterfuge that the PSD [ the Social Democratic Party] could pull off, taking into account that they hold the presidencies of the two Chambers (...) and, for this reason, we established all the details of the organization so we can ensure the quorum within the set deadline. If [either Marcel Ciolacu or Teodor Melescanu] don't participate, than, the meeting should be chaired by the deputy-chairs of the formations belonging to the Opposition. But, as far as I know, at the moment, such a decision has not been made. (...) and they have to delegate the attribute to preside to a deputy-chair," Orban stated.